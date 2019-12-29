Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. Mosaic posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. 2,173,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,595,322. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $103,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 63,523 shares during the period. Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 66.5% in the second quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 479,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 191,429 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $1,907,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

