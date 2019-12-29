MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFSF. ValuEngine cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

MutualFirst Financial stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.84. MutualFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $215,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $172,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $818,644.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,887.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875 over the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

