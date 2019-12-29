National General Holdings Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

National General has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. National General has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National General to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $21.80 on Friday. National General has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.59.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National General will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $104,417.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,080 shares of company stock worth $431,877. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

