Naviaddress Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $34,887.00 and $49.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.