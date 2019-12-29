Nestree (EGG) One Day Volume Tops $54,522.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Nestree has a total market cap of $897,444.00 and approximately $54,522.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057589 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00084778 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000924 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00071178 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,480.16 or 1.00332909 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,851,319 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

