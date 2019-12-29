Netrum (NTR) Price Hits $0.0355 on Exchanges

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $87,658.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004469 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 102.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins.



Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

