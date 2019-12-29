Neural Protocol (NRP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,124.00

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 87% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded down 63.7% against the dollar. One Neural Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $11,124.00 and $933.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

