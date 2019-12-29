New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

EDU traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $128.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.76.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 63.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 184,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

