Nexus 1-Day Volume Tops $22,142.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $22,142.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

