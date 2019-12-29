NOIA Network (NOIA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,734.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $515,216.00 and approximately $14,734.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.06106036 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001166 BTC.

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

