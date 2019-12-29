Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 460,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,227. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

