Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.80. 258,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,795. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $660,214.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,513 shares of company stock worth $7,549,147. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

