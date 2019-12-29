Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 755.2% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $98,020,000 after buying an additional 148,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.20. The stock had a trading volume of 490,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.03. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.