Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 104,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 19,134 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:NBN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Northeast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $200.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.