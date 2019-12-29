Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 997,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,155.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $280,555. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $796,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 77,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,143. The stock has a market cap of $837.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. Northfield Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

