NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 7,500,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 966,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 625.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NOW by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 462,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,929. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.44. NOW has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.07 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

