Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.86 ($87.04).

WAF stock opened at €89.84 ($104.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.81. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

