OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $15.74 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

