OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $106.33 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. OKB has a market capitalization of $106.33 million and approximately $58.15 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00035563 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. In the last week, OKB has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.29 or 0.06010803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001165 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

