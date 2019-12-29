OKCash (OK) Price Reaches $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $1.28 million and $4,228.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00057781 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00084304 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000919 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00069675 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,480.27 or 0.99876867 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,911,275 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

