Opacity (OPQ) Price Hits $0.0180 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $17,425.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,104,564 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

