OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 10,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 3,606,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,743. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $365.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Beacon Securities cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $44,872,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,144,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,437,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.