OTOCASH Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (OTO)

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. OTOCASH has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $25.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OTOCASH token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Escodex and Altilly.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00032739 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000688 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About OTOCASH

OTO is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial . The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io

OTOCASH Token Trading

OTOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OTOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OTOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

