Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.50 Million

Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $116.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.40 million and the highest is $118.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $124.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $471.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.40 million to $478.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $472.40 million, with estimates ranging from $467.90 million to $475.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. 159,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,314,000 after buying an additional 843,759 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,046,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,836,000 after purchasing an additional 417,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $12,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,099,000 after purchasing an additional 379,035 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 367,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

