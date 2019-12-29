PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PACW. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,345 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

