Parachute Reaches Market Capitalization of $111,766.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $111,766.00 and $1,383.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,605,086 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

