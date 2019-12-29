PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) is one of 598 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PDS Biotechnology to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -66.61% -53.59% PDS Biotechnology Competitors -2,481.63% -848.61% -32.09%

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A -$40.87 million -0.17 PDS Biotechnology Competitors $2.10 billion $223.07 million -4.23

PDS Biotechnology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PDS Biotechnology. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PDS Biotechnology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 0 0 2 0 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Competitors 5919 16078 31943 1244 2.52

PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.20%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 37.00%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101, a monotherapy first line therapy for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia of cancer. In addition, the company develops PDS0102, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of prostate and breast cancers. Further, its pipeline product portfolio includes PDS0103 for treatment of colorectal, breast, ovarian, and lung cancers; and PDS 0104 for treatment of melanoma. Additionally, the company offers Versamune, a T-cell activating platform developed for immunotherapy approaches, such as checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cells and live-vector based vaccines, etc. The company has collaboration agreement with Merck and Co. to combine PDS0101 with Keytruda, a checkpoint inhibitor to treat human papillomavirus positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

