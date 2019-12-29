Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Argus started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Peloton stock remained flat at $$27.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,761,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,648. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71. Peloton has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peloton will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 1,724,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,973.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

