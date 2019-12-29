Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 28th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.31. 2,326,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,893. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.45.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
