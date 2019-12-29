Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 28th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.31. 2,326,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,893. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.45.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.