PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Up 8.0% in December

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 472,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PJT Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 92.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 45.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. 92,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.23 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

