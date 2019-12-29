PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading 83.6% Higher This Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $17,988.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 83.6% against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

