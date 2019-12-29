Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will post sales of $20.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.91 million. Plymouth Ind Re reported sales of $13.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year sales of $73.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $88.69 million, with estimates ranging from $76.24 million to $101.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plymouth Ind Re.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 95,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Plymouth Ind Re has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

