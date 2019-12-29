Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.56 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox and HitBTC. Populous has a total market cap of $19.60 million and $2.56 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Populous has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bithumb, Kucoin, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

