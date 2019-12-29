ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Short Interest Update

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 951,700 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. 156,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,599. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.61 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 870.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

PRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,948,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5,875.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 887.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 321,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 288,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 670,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 198,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 190,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.