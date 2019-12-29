Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
NYSE PUMP traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Propetro has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88.
Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Propetro will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
Propetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
