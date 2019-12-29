Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NYSE PUMP traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Propetro has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Propetro will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Propetro to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Propetro to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Propetro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit