Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NYSE PUMP traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Propetro has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Propetro will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Propetro to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Propetro to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Propetro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

