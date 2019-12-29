Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,152,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

