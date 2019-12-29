Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Proto Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $88.75 and a 1-year high of $130.60. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

