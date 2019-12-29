Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 701,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NYSE QUAD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 360,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,975. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

In other Quad/Graphics news, COO Thomas J. Frankowski bought 11,000 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly A. Vanderboom bought 18,287 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $77,171.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,153.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,350 shares of company stock valued at $195,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,089,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 157.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 987,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 117,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 11.6% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 822,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Quad/Graphics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

