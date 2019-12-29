QuadrantProtocol One Day Volume Tops $419,692.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $351,542.00 and approximately $419,692.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01341364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

