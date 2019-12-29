Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

QTRX stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $84,126.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $33,139.96. Insiders sold a total of 16,656 shares of company stock worth $388,538 in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Quanterix by 39.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Quanterix by 52.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

