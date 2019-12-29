Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Update

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

In other news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at $980,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 8.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at about $12,206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 19.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 8.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,587. Quidel has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $74.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

