Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Quotient Technology reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $122,321.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $123,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 401,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

