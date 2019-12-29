Rate3 Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $582,581.00 and approximately $65,398.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Hotbit, IDEX and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC, Bibox, IDEX, HADAX, DEx.top, DDEX, Hotbit, FCoin, Ethfinex and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

