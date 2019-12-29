Ravencoin Hits Market Cap of $118.52 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $118.52 million and $6.33 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, IDCM and Nanex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,178,380,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, IDCM, Upbit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Nanex and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

