RED Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,468.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. RED has a market cap of $210,097.00 and $25,468.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00583526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009690 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

