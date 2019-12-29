Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:RDC)

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Redcape Hotel Group Pty stock opened at A$1.11 ($0.79) on Friday. Redcape Hotel Group Pty has a 12-month low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of A$1.14 ($0.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $611.37 million and a P/E ratio of -123.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Redcape Hotel Group Pty alerts:

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Company Profile

Redcape Hotel Group operates in the hotel business in Australia. It operates pubs and hotels New South Wales and Queensland. The company's pubs and hotels offer food and beverage options, mixed entertainment, gaming, and accommodation services. It is also involved in the retail liquor business that sells packed alcoholic goods to customers for off-premise consumption; and production and sale of craft beer.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Redcape Hotel Group Pty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcape Hotel Group Pty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.