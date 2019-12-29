ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.51 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $22,477.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00057352 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00601217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00224041 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004631 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084793 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001813 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bittrex, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Crex24, Bleutrade, Upbit, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

