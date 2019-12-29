RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 240.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 790,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,103. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

