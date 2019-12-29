SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $668,584.00 and $55.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057262 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00604570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00223268 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004625 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00084429 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.