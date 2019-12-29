Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRPT. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.90.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.30. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

